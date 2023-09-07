AG Steve Marshall urges Congress to investigate inappropriate use of A.I.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is fighting against sexual predators using artificial intelligence to exploit children.
On Tuesday, Marshall and 54 other attorney generals across the U.S. and its territories sent a letter to leaders of Congress asking for them to form a commission to try to deter the acts.
Artificial intelligence over the past decade has been able to take leaps and bounds over the past decade, making things that never seemed possible plausible.
However Marshall said people are using the technology to create deepfakes, which involves photoshopping children's faces onto other people's bodies in inappropriate angles.
"AI poses a dangerous new frontier for cybercriminals who will exploit our children by easily generating fake photographs of abused children for their benefit," said Marshall.
AI has boomed in popularity across the world, with Reuters saying more than 100 million users have created accounts on ChatGPT.
Marshall said in Alabama, he is going to make sure those who do the acts are held responsible.
"My office will continue to actively prosecute cybercriminals who seek harm to our children," said Marshall.