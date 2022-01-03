You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

After almost 24 hours without power, families prepare for another freezing night without heat

Athens Utilities costumer without power

Athens Utilities costumer without power

The winter storm left more than 3,500 Athens Utilities customers without power for most of the day along County Line Road.

As nightfall quickly approached, many families started bracing for another freezing night without power.

"I thought it was a kind of short outage," said Hanu Karlapalem, a longtime Madison resident and Athens Utilities customer.

When Karlapalem woke up to a cold, powerless house Monday morning, he was not expecting to spend the next 20 hours without necessities like heat.

"Actually, I had some good expectations about Athens Utilities, but this time, you know, they failed in my expectations," said Karlapalem.

He said the worst part is not knowing a timeline for when his house will be up and running again.

"Personally, I have not received any updates. As a customer, you know, they should have been communicating with all the customers," he said.

This was not Karlapalem's first time without power.

"We experienced this during 2011, during that tornado. ... We were out of power for almost a week," he said.

One night without power feels like nothing in comparison, but he is concerned for the thousands of others who are also impacted.

"There may be others, there may be children, small children. I mean, I can't even imagine how they're managing with this," he said.

According to the City of Athens, lightning sparked the initial outage at 1 a.m. Monday morning. By Monday evening at 8 p.m., about 1,500 customers remained without power as crews worked into the night in hopes of getting power restored.

