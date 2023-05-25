After 87 years Sparkman School closes its doors

A Morgan County Elementary School closes its doors for the final time. It’s a decision the school board came to last fall, but some parents believe this decision is not right.
For the final time on Thursday, kids, parents, teachers and administrators gathered in their gym to have their last awards day as members of Sparkman School.
It was an emotional day for some to say goodbye to this Morgan County School that’s been open for the past 87 years.
"The end of a chapter that didn’t have to be ended," said Heather Tunstill, whose young child went to Sparkman.
As the doors shut for the final time at Sparkman, some parents are asking why?
"We don’t have a true reason as to why Sparkman was closed," saidTunstill.
A representative with the Morgan County School District tells WAAY 31, the school board decided to shut the school down for "multiple reasons."
Dr. Layne Dillard, the principal of Sparkman says she too was never given a straightforward answer.
"I’ve never been a school to shut down so I don’t typically know what happens. But it doesn’t seem like what I would have expected. You would’ve thought that would’ve been a clear-cut answer, this is why. So I’m not really sure but I’ve heard it’s a combination of money and enrollment in those types of things but then again when we ask those deeper questions there’s not good answers," said Dr. Dillard.
She was told the school board would save nearly $500,000 by shutting down the school that housed only 103 students.
That intimate setting for his grandkids is part of why Bert Derryberry is sad to say goodbye.
"I think we’re losing a lot by making these schools bigger and closing the smaller school," said Derryberry.
Sparkman is a title-one school.
Kids who went there will either transfer to Falkville, Cotaco or Priceville.
"Transportation is going to be a barrier now," said Dr. Dillard.
"My son has ADHD and hearing impairment. He does not do well on a bus and Falkville is 30 minutes from my house. So I'm afraid I’m going to have to buy a car, a smaller car that’s cheaper on gas to be able to afford to take my kid to school," said
Despite some of the apprehension and aingst some parents may feel about Sparkman closing, Dr. Dillard is happy to have closed the doors for a final time on a positive note.
"We had a F on the state report card we turned it around and we have an 81. We're the most improved school in the state. So, to know that we achieved all those things that we came for that let’s just leave knowing we did every checkmark we wanted. So that’s rewarding," said Dr. Dillard.
A Morgan County Schools representative tells WAAY 31 they already made a statement about the school closing back in October and they will not be releasing anything as of right now.