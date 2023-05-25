After 87 years, Sparkman School closes its doors forever

A Morgan County Elementary School closes its doors for the final time. It’s a decision the school board came to last fall, but some parents believe this decision is not right.
For the final time on Thursday, kids, parents, teachers and administrators gathered in their gym to have their last awards day as members of Sparkman School.
It was an emotional day for some to say goodbye to this Morgan County School that’s been open for the past 87 years.
"The end of a chapter that didn’t have to be ended," said Heather Tunstill, whose young child went to Sparkman.
As the doors shut for the final time at Sparkman, some parents are asking why.
"We don’t have a true reason as to why Sparkman was closed," said Tunstill.
A representative with the Morgan County School District tells WAAY 31 the school board decided to shut the school down for "multiple reasons."
Dr. Layne Dillard, the principal of Sparkman, says she, too, was never given a straightforward answer.
"I’ve never seen a school shut down so I don’t typically know what happens. But it doesn’t seem like what I would have expected," she said.
"You would’ve thought that would’ve been a clear-cut answer, this is why. So I’m not really sure, but I’ve heard it’s a combination of money and enrollment and those types of things.
"But then again when we ask those deeper questions there’s not good answers."
She was told the school board will save nearly $500,000 by shutting down the school that housed only 103 students.
That intimate setting for his grandkids is part of why Bert Derryberry is sad to say goodbye.
"I think we’re losing a lot by making these schools bigger and closing the smaller school," said Derryberry.
Kids who went to Sparkman will either transfer to Falkville, Cotaco or Priceville.
"Transportation is going to be a barrier now," said Dillard.
Despite apprehension and angst some parents may feel about Sparkman closing, Dillard is happy to have closed the doors for a final time on a positive note.
"We had a F on the state report card. We turned it around and we have an 81. We're the most improved school in the state. So, to know that we achieved all those things that we came for, that let’s just leave knowing we did every checkmark we wanted. So that’s rewarding," said Dillard.