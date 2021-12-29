After 36 draws with no winner, a $441 million Powerball jackpot is still on the table.

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 570 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, CULLMAN,
DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, RAINSVILLE,
AND SCOTTSBORO.

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 570 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BLOUNT               CHEROKEE            COLBERT
CULLMAN              DEKALB              ETOWAH
FAYETTE              FRANKLIN            JACKSON
LAMAR                LAUDERDALE          LAWRENCE
LIMESTONE            MADISON             MARION
MARSHALL             MORGAN              WALKER
WINSTON

After 36 draws with no winner, a $441 million Powerball jackpot is still on the table.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP

The final Powerball drawing of 2021 is Wednesday, with the jackpot up to an estimated $441 million.

The cash value of the big win is $317.5 million, according to the game operator.

While nobody won Monday's big drawing, two tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and New Jersey, with another $1 million ticket also sold in Florida. Monday's winning numbers were 36 - 38 - 45 - 62 - 64 and Powerball 19; the Powerplay for the drawing was 2X.

It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 36 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion cache was shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

