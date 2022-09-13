Affidavit: Somerville man admitted to child sex abuse, told officers 'God had forgiven him'

A Somerville man charged with child sex abuse voluntarily admitted the crime to officers, saying he had been forgiven by God but not himself, according to an affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court.
The affidavit states the victim's mother called the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 2 to report years of sexual abuse by 47-year-old Brandon Lee Miller. According to later interviews with the victim and their mother, the abuse had started when the victim was 9 and continued until after they were 16, the affidavit says.
Also on Sept. 2, Decatur Police responded to a call about a man who was armed, suicidal and at a park in Decatur, according to the affidavit.
When Decatur Police arrived to the park, they found Miller, who told officers he had been "having a lot of issues in his life" and wanted to harm himself because he knew he could be arrested for child sexual abuse, according to the affidavit.
Miller also told officers that "God had forgiven him ... but he cannot forgive himself," according to the affidavit. An investigator with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the conversations were recorded on an officer's body-worn cameras.
Miller was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation before being arrested on one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12. Records show he was released from the Morgan County Jail on $50,000 bond Monday.