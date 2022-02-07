ADPH working to update testing guidance in schools

As Covid-19 cases go down, it's only natural for things to go back to how they were. For schools, that means making masking optional.
That's why the Alabama Department of Public Health is concerned. They know masking has kept massive outbreaks from happening in schools, so they're worried about the impact another extremely infectious variant could have.
With omicron, schools saw twice the number of cases than ever before. Health experts are now trying to get ahead by issuing new guidance for schools.
It would allow kids to be tested regularly at school through a UAB program, to reduce the silent spread of the virus. In North Alabama, there's only one private school in Huntsville that has signed up for the program.
The state health department will also recommend a test-to-stay policy that would allow a student to stay in the classroom after being exposed as long as they wear a mask and comply with testing.
"The goal is to keep kids in school, because kids need to be in school for a variety of reasons: social, safety, food, learning — all of those reasons. We want kids to remain in school at all times possible," Dr. Wes Stubblefield said.
It's still unclear when the guidance will be officially published, but it is expected to be soon.