ADPH still uses contact tracing, with some changes

As Alabama sees a surge in Covid-19 cases, WAAY 31 started wondering if contact tracing was still a thing. The Alabama Department of Public Health says yes.
It's actually never stopped since the pandemic began. That's because Covid-19 is a reportable disease, and health officials want to make sure they have a sense of how this virus is impacting Alabama.
However, because of some surges, the state health department has had to take a step back with its efforts.
"There have been times where the number of cases outstretch the capability of ADPH to do contact tracing in all situations, so sometimes it had to be prioritized in certain counties or in certain situations," Dr. Wes Stubblefield said.
ADPH at one point used an app called GuideSafe to help with contact tracing. The app would notify users when they came in close contact with someone who tested positive, but Stubblefield said he's not sure whether that aspect of the app still works.
He said the app now mainly focuses on helping the CDC monitor side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine.