ADPH says some things will change when U.S.'s COVID declaration ends

COVID-19 vaccines and tests have become a part of normal everyday life.
The availability of the two items could change in the next few days, as a result of President Biden saying he won't renew the U.S.'s COVID-19 public health emergency.
In Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health says not everything will change.
"As long as the Alabama Department of Public Health still has vaccines that were government purchased," said Dr. Karen Landers, chief medical officer. "We are going to continue to give it as we have."
One thing that will change is the pricing of at-home tests you can buy at stores.
"These products are going to go commercial and highly so," said Landers.
Many insurance providers and Medicare will no longer reimburse you for buying at-home tests.
"We do expect to continue to test for people," said Landers. "Again [those] who have no other access to testing."
Dr. Landers said your wallet might not like it, but she said the pricing of these items going up is going to help those less fortunate.
"It will be important to ensure that people with lower access or uninsured can still have a safety net."
Another change on May 11 will be the government no longer requiring vaccines for federal workers, many health care workers and international travelers.