ADPH recommends weekly Covid-19 testing at K-12 schools through UAB program

The Alabama Department of Public Health has recommended K-12 schools implement weekly testing through a University of Alabama at Birmingham program.
"It's really there to keep an eye on what's going on underneath the surface," said Dr. Martha Wingate, UAB chair of health policy and health organization.
The program is free and available to all schools in the state. So far, 39 schools in Alabama have signed up, but only one of those schools is in North Alabama.
The head of Montesorri School of Huntsville said the program has been helpful and easy for teachers and kids.
"They're not stressed about it. They just do a quick test and go back to what they were doing before," Jay Stark said. "If a child doesn't want to participate, we definitely don't force them."
Stark wants to make sure the school is there for parents and kids during these unprecedented times.
"I think the back and forth has been very stressful for children. The not knowing if you're going to go to school or be at home for a week," Stark said. "We want to provide that consistency. We want to be that stability for children and families."
UAB health practitioners come on campus once a week to test students and staff.
"It has been helpful. We've caught one or two cases," Stark said.
Stark said 80% of staff and 20% of students have opted into the program. However, she expects more parents to sign up as they look to expand testing to twice a week for the test-to-stay program.
"It reduces that stress of trying to find a home test if there is that classroom exposure," Stark said.
The state health department said the test-to-stay program would allow kids to stay in the classroom after being exposed as long as they wear a mask and get tested weekly.
School districts can choose how often they want testing to be available. However, parents would need to opt into the program before their child gets tested. Stark and those in charge of the UAB program hope parents take advantage of the opportunity.
"This is, again, another layer of protection, making sure that students, staff, faculty, bus drivers — whomever — are safe and doing what they need to be doing," Wingate said.
Stark said the program will also lift a burden off parents.
"Just having that peace of mind and not wondering, 'Is my child asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic?' I think it's just a source of comfort for all of us," Stark said.
UAB said they don't have any concerns about a lack of testing since their vendors haven't had any issues. Test results usually come in within 24 hours.
WAAY 31 reached out to all three school districts in Madison County to see if they're thinking about signing up for the UAB program. They all say there have been no discussions of the program at this time.