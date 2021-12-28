ADPH keeping close eye on flu

State health officials are warning people to keep a close eye on the flu. Cases have been reported across the entire state, and at least four people have died so far this season.
The latest weekly report showed Alabama is nearing the baseline of cases, and trends will continue to go up.
With the omicron variant also spreading, health officials are concerned its milder symptoms could make it confusing to figure out what you have.
"That's the thing that scares us," Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said. "Because these symptoms may be less consistent, it's just harder to differentiate. It's harder for providers. It's harder for the general population, but we still recommend that people try to follow the best guidance."
Health experts recommend getting your flu shot to best protect yourself against the flu.