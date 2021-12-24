ADPH expecting an uptick in vaccinations after COVID surge

The Alabama Department of Public Health says COVID is far from over.
They expected this virus to drag on into the new year. With the Omicron variant, things are starting to look that way.
Since Thanksgiving, Alabama's test positivity rate has more than tripled. It's currently at 14%, and most of the state is under a high community transmission rate.
However, health experts believe this won't be the only surge they'll have to worry about in 2022 and beyond.
"I think we will continue to see this virus for potentially years to come as it does with other viruses. They mutate. They change. They make themselves more infectious like the flu does. It may be something we deal with on a long term basis," Dr. Wes Stubblefield said.
The state health department says it does also expect an uptick in vaccination rates next year.
"Vaccine rates in the past have typically followed spikes, so that when people are talking more about it, family members have been impacted by it, they get their vaccine. So, there may be waves of vaccine uptick, but it will be sort of a slow process where people will either bring themselves or their children to get vaccinated," Dr. Stubblefield explained.
It's hard to believe, but it's been a little over a year now since the FDA authorized the first vaccine against COVID-19.
For Dr. Stubblefield, Christmas Eve marks a special day since it was on this day last year that he got his first COVID vaccine. It was the best Christmas gift he could ask for as it was only available for a limited group at the time.
Still, he's proud of the progress he's seen everyone make during the pandemic.
"We all learned how to communicate with each other with masks. We've all learned to do a fist bump or elbow bump instead of shaking hands. It's just a lot of little things that have happened in our society. In the beginning, it was so odd to not give a big hug to people that we saw. Now, it's just like 'Hey! Let's keep our distance.' I think we've done really well as a society," Dr. Stubblefield said.
Right now, the CDC reports less than half of the population in Alabama is fully vaccinated.