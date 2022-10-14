ADOC: Weekend visitation canceled at 5 facilities due to ongoing inmate strike

Visitation at five state prison facilities are canceled for a second weekend as inmate strikes continue at least in part at each, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ADOC said the "situation with inmate work stoppages" is improving, with only two facilities still experiencing a full inmate strike. Three other facilities are starting to return to normal operations but did not have enough staff resources to allow weekend visitation, according to ADOC.
The strikes began Sept. 26 at facilities throughout the state in connection to a protest in Montgomery. Inmates demanded legislative changes and federal intervention to improve prison conditions they say are inhumane and a violation of their civil rights.
In their protest, inmates refused to show up for kitchen, janitorial and laundry assignments within the prisons. A "holiday meal plan" of two small meals a day and additional security measures were implemented in response, with inmates alleging it was retaliation and ADOC alleging it was a logistical necessity.
As inmates have returned to work and facilities resumed normal operations, ADOC resumed regular meal service and weekend visitation.
In a media advisory issued Friday, ADOC said most male facilities and all female facilities have returned to normal operations. It plans to restore weekend visitation at the other five facilities once normal operations are resumed there, as well.
ADOC did not specify which facilities were still experiencing a strike and thus had visitation canceled, but that inmates at the facilities were notified and encouraged to notify any visitors.
Find more WAAY 31 coverage of the inmate strike here.