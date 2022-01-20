 Skip to main content
ADOC: Inmate in Decatur facility tests positive for tuberculosis

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama prison cell

The bars of a prison cell

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms an inmate assigned to a Decatur work center has been diagnosed with an active case of tuberculosis.

The inmate is assigned to the North Alabama Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (CBF/CWC) on State Highway 20.

ADOC says the inmate was being treated at a local hospital where he was later discharged. Since then, he has stayed in the infirmary at a different ADOC facility.

ADOC is working with ADPH's TB Division to ensure no other inmates will be affected.

Inmates at the affected facilities are all being tested for TB and staff has testing available to them. 

