Adidas' plan to take over college sports: Sign endorsement deals with up to 50,000 student athletes

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Adidas' plan to take over college sports: Sign endorsement deals with up to 50,000 student athletes

Adidas announced on March 23 that it will create a name, image, and likeness (NIL) network for up to 50,000 college athletes to become paid endorsers for the brand.

 John Jones/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Following a landmark Supreme Court decision last year that opened the door for college athletes to make money, sponsors have scrambled to nab the highest-profile NCAA players. But Adidas is playing the game differently.

Rather than exclusively going after individual sponsorship deals, Adidas announced Wednesday that it will create a name, image and likeness (NIL) network for up to 50,000 college athletes to become paid endorsers for the brand.

Adidas did not say how much college athletes will be paid, but the program will be open college athletes at 109 Division 1 schools. Adidas says the program will be a "sweeping, equitable network" and will roll out over the next 12 months.

Adidas is the first major sports brand to create a program for paying college athletes. Its archrival Nike announced in December that it signed a sponsorship deal with UCLA sophomore soccer player Reilyn Turner, the company's first-ever student athlete sponsorship.

By opening the floodgates to tens of thousands of student athletes, Adidas' systematic approach could make it an attractive option for college players looking for endorsement deals. That could help Adidas get a leg up on its competitors, which have so far entered the field primarily with a "tap an athlete on the shoulder" approach.

College athletics rake in billions of dollars through sales of tickets and merchandise plus lucrative TV contracts for high-profile sports like football and basketball.

But the NCAA has long argued that restrictions on student athletes are necessary to ensure they maintain amateur status and don't blur the line between college and professional sports.

Supporters of the students say the players have been exploited and barred from the opportunity to monetize their talents.

The Supreme Court ruled last year in a unanimous decision against the NCAA's restrictions on education-related perks for student athletes.

"Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion. "And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different."

Multiple bills have been introduced in Congress since 2019 to address college athlete compensation. States have also passed NIL-related laws.

