Adem Sipić Scores Two Goals in 2023 MLS Next All-Star Game

Huntsville City Football Club forward and Nashville SC’s first Homegrown player Adem Sipić scored two first-half goals in the Allstate’s second annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game. Despite Sipić’s efforts, the Eastern Conference team fell to the Western Conference in penalty kicks at the Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis, Md.
Sipić started for the Eastern Conference All-Stars, and played 45 minutes. In the 26th minute, the 17-year old forward fired a rebounded ball into the back of the net to give the East a 1-0 lead. In first half stoppage time, a turnover and quick pass led Sipić to have a one-on-one chance at the keeper, which he finished for his second goal of the day to double the East’s lead.
Sipić will return to Huntsville City FC for its match on Sunday, July 23 at Atlanta United 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT.