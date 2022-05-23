Adding a few more inches of rain to the bucket this week

Clouds continue to break up tonight, and with damp ground and cool temperatures, we should see some fog. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and for Tuesday, temperatures return to the mid-80s. With a front stalled to our south, scattered storms develop through the afternoon Tuesday. This stationary front lifts northward as a warm front Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday night, it will yet again be passing through North Alabama as a cold front.
The passage of the cold front Wednesday night into Thursday morning brings a higher coverage of rain and storms, along with the chance for strong to severe storms with any better organized activity. Some localized flooding is possible, too. Once the front passes, the weather improves nicely in time for the holiday weekend. Expect highs in the 70s Friday with 80s returning for Saturday and Sunday. We will likely be pushing 90 by Memorial Day.