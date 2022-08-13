Acuña, Olson power Braves to doubleheader sweep of Marlins

MIAMI (AP) - Ronald Acuña homered on the first pitch of the game, Matt Olson hit his 24th homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 to sweep their doubleheader.
Rookie Vaughn Grissom also went deep for the surging Braves, who won their fifth straight after losing four of five to the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Chadwick Tromp doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs to lead Atlanta to a 5-2 win in the first game.
Acuña’s shot over the wall in center was his 26th career leadoff homer. He also has 10 career blasts on the first pitch, four against Miami.