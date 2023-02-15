 Skip to main content
Actress Raquel Welch dies at 82

  • Updated
Raquel Welch

American actress Raquel Welch rose to stardom in the 1960s, appearing in several movies and television shows over her decades-long career.

Actress and model Raquel Welch, known for her roles in the 1966 films "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C." has died, according to her representative. Welch was 82.

"The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," Welch's rep said in a statement to KABC. "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs."

"Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch," her rep added.

