Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at 72

  • Updated
Robbie Coltrane

LONDON (AP) - Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died.

He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland.

She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films. Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”

