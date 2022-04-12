Actor, comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, the comedian and actor known for his distinctive voice, has died at the age of 67, his family announced on Tuesday.
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the family said in a statement.
“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”
A star of movies and television, Gottfried is perhaps best known as the voice of Iago in the animated “Aladdin” movie.
April 12, 2022