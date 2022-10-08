 Skip to main content
Activists march for abortion rights in Huntsville

  • Updated
Marches for abortion rights took place across the country on Saturday, just weeks before this year's midterms. 

The rallies were a part of the Women's March organized "Women's Wave" day of activities, which are supposed to help educate voters on who pro-choice candidates are. 

Thousands of activists advocated for abortion rights, from Washington D.C. all the way to right here in Huntsville. 

Abortion Rights Activists

Demonstrators hold signs and chant for abortion rights at Big Spring Park.

Huntsville's rally took place at Big Spring Park, with just over a hundred people attending. 

Since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in late June, Alabama has become one of 13 states to make all abortions illegal

The idea that a woman is not allowed to make choices regarding her body angered those in attendance.

"Just knowing that there are women out here right now who have to travel to get an abortion for a baby they don't want to have," said Maryssa Lindsey, a student at Calhoun Community College. 'It is so discouraging to live in a world like this."

Speakers spoke to those who were at the rally, instilling in them the idea they have to vote this November.

While most people who attended did not know each other personally, there seemed to be a mutual connection amongst each other. 

"I felt like I wasn't the only one who felt this angry about this," said Autumn Marlowe, a student at the University of North Alabama. "You could just see all people; men, women, non-binary people, there are just so many people who are so angry, and it's so beautiful to just see that."
 
Others who attended recalled times before Roe v. Wade was even in existence and it made them passionate about fighting for what they believe is right. 
 
"I remember before Roe v. Wade, I remember what happened, I remember how many people died and I  remember the tragedies it cost," said Betty Szabo, who attended the rally. "I'm not going to let it happen again if I can do anything to stop it."
 
Members of the younger generation say they will not let the Supreme Court's decision stand. 
 
"I will continue to fight for this until it goes back to how it was, said Lindsey."
 
Something that makes Szabo a little optimistic. 
 
"It makes me feel hopeful," said Szabo. "Very hopeful."

