Activists march for abortion rights in Huntsville

Marches for abortion rights took place across the country on Saturday, just weeks before this year's midterms.
The rallies were a part of the Women's March organized "Women's Wave" day of activities, which are supposed to help educate voters on who pro-choice candidates are.
Thousands of activists advocated for abortion rights, from Washington D.C. all the way to right here in Huntsville.
Huntsville's rally took place at Big Spring Park, with just over a hundred people attending.
Since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in late June, Alabama has become one of 13 states to make all abortions illegal.
The idea that a woman is not allowed to make choices regarding her body angered those in attendance.
"Just knowing that there are women out here right now who have to travel to get an abortion for a baby they don't want to have," said Maryssa Lindsey, a student at Calhoun Community College. 'It is so discouraging to live in a world like this."
Speakers spoke to those who were at the rally, instilling in them the idea they have to vote this November.
While most people who attended did not know each other personally, there seemed to be a mutual connection amongst each other.