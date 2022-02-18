Activist groups ask for change after Huntsville police chief retires

The Huntsville police chief announced Friday morning that he is retiring. Chief Mark McMurray will be leaving the department on March 1st, after more than three decades serving with HPD.
With the news of his retirement, several activist groups are hoping for change within the department.
Multiple organizations say the entire policing culture at HPD needs to change. Although culture stems from the top with Chief McMurray, some activists say it has trickled down to all aspects of the department.
For that reason, they want to see the new chief come from an outside source.
"We're really looking to see city leadership to take this search for the next police chief very seriously," says Chad Chavez, a board member for the Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform (CCJR).
His organization is not the only local activist group asking for change.
"We continue to believe that there's got to be a change," says David Person, the spokesperson for the Rosa Parks Committee.
Both organizations say McMurray's retirement is a chance for the city to conduct a nationwide search for his replacement.
"It was a very insular organization under Chief McMurray, so my fear is that there won't really be any reformers coming out of that system," says Chavez.
While some are asking for change, the city continues to sing high praise for Chief McMurray.
"Huntsville under his leadership was one of the very first cities in the entire state to have body cameras available for its police officers," says Huntsville city council member Bill Kling.
During his 6 years as chief, McMurray also brought crisis intervention training to the force, and Mental Health Officers.
However, he has also been under fire the past couple of years for how his department handled multiple high-profile situations.
"We haven't heard anything about, you know, a person found in a police van. We haven't heard any follow up on an active murder investigation. We haven't heard any reckoning with the conviction of Darby," says Chavez.
Kling says those situations should not reflect poorly on the chief himself.
"These have been unusual times, and yes we've had some tough issues and a police chief gets held responsible for things that take place within the department," says Kling.
Citizens argue the department is only a reflection of the culture created by its leaders.
"We've always maintained that this wasn't just about the chief, it was also about the Mayor and then even more broadly it's about the culture of policing," says Person.
McMurray is out of town currently and was not available to comment on his retirement announcement.
Mayor Tommy Battle already named Deputy Chief Kirk Giles to serve as interim chief until he appoints someone new.