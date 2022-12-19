Act of Kindness: Homeless man found in Huntsville dumpster helped by Republic Services workers

On Monday a homeless man was found in a dumpster at a business in downtown Huntsville.
No one knew he was there until a Republic Services Commercial Front Load Driver spotted him on the garbage truck camera.
"He saw the individual in his, we call it a hopper camera, go into the hopper and he immediately stopped all aspects of the truck operation," Republic Services Operations Manager Chuck Cantrell said.
The driver, who doesn't want to be identified, helped the man get out of the back of the truck.
He didn't just send him on his way.
That driver called his supervisor concerned about the man's well-being.
"When they got there they said he was very cold, so they put him inside of our pickup truck, got him warm," Cantrell said.
Operations Manager Chuck Cantrell went to Walmart.
"Something told me to go there and pick up some stuff for the gentleman," Cantrell said. "I bought a pair of boots, some long johns, a nice down jacket, a hoodie, some extra pairs of socks."
Security camera footage of some of the act was provided to WAAY 31 by the business, who says they didn't want this act of kindness to go unnoticed.
All of the people involved say it's the least they can do.
"In the world in which we live today, you don't hear enough people doing the good things," Cantrell said. "We always hear the bad news. It's just something that we do here at our business unit. It's something that I have been taught over the years by my parents. When you have something to give, give it."
Cantrell says the man was very appreciative of everyone who helped him and was later spotted at Downtown Rescue Mission.