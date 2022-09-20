ACLU claims Alabama lawmakers not doing enough to address criminal justice system crisis

Alabama lawmakers fixated on repairing the criminal justice system in 2022, but the ACLU of Alabama says all of that focus and money spent has done little to help a system in crisis.
Tuesday, the ACLU released their statehouse-to-prison-pipeline report, detailing an ACLU review of legislation that was considered during the last legislative session. It shows 1 in 6 bills introduced in the 2022 session would make it easier to arrest, convict and sentence Alabamians to prison.
The ACLU also reported 17% of all bills introduced by lawmakers sought to criminalize or increase penalties for crimes, expand law enforcement or make changes to the state's already delicate prison crisis.
“Putting people in prisons that are already well over capacity does not make our community safer. It doesn’t make our state safer," said Dillon Nettles, policy and advocacy director for ACLU of Alabama. "It just allows us to put a Band-Aid on these challenges that are overdue for us to address."
The ACLU hopes lawmakers will commit to reforming sentencing laws and force the state's parole system to implement changes they say will increase the percentage of parole granted.
Republican state Sen. Arthur Orr responded to the ACLU report Tuesday afternoon.
“I doubt the conservative Republican legislator will ever move the needle as much as the ACLU would like it to be moved, but we have done some significant things in the last couple of years — even this last 2022 session — that are making a difference," Orr said. “To say we are not doing anything is a bunch of baloney."
ACLU policy advocates say they will continue pushing for more action from lawmakers this session.
“What we are seeing is the Legislature continue on this broken record of revisiting the same concepts that drove us into the crisis we are in today — further investment and more prisons, more expansion of incarcerated — instead of shifting those investments and making sure they are addressing root causes," Nettles said.