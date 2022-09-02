Accused Limestone County teen mass murderer Mason Sisk tells WAAY 31: 'I will be alright'

"I will be alright."
That's what Mason Sisk told WAAY 31 on Friday as he entered the Limestone County Courthouse, 10 days before his high-profile capital murder trial is set to begin.
Sisk is the Elkmont teen accused of killing five of his family members in 2019.
In the years since his arrest, Sisk has stayed silent when reporters attempted to ask him questions. But Friday, he broke his silence, telling WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel that he was "pretty nervous" about the trial, but "I will be alright."
Right now, attorneys on both sides are trying to figure out how they will deal with 10 hours of video evidence from that day and what will be shown to the jury.
Another question that remains: Will jurors hear about Sisk's statements to investigators before he was read his Miranda rights?
The defense wants that evidence barred from the upcoming trial, but Sisk will have to wait until next week for the judge's ruling.
Video evidence from body-worn cameras shows Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputies telling Sisk multiple times that he was detained. Prosecutors say he was considered a witness and not a suspect prior to the investigators reading him his rights.
After being read those rights, Sisk admitted to being the shooter and took deputies to where he dumped the gun. The confession was captured on video.
The defense said Friday they do not expect to call any witnesses during the trial, while the state says they are expecting even more medical records from a Birmingham hospital related to this case to be delivered Saturday.
The judge promised to rule on the defense motion to suppress statements no later than Tuesday. Another hearing for pretrial questions is scheduled for Thursday.