Accused killer of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III working to have his trial date moved

The man accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III is trying to push his trial date.
LaJeromeny Brown's attorneys filed a motion to continue Wednesday, hoping to move the date because of the recent in-the-line-of-duty death of Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby. Initially planned for October, the trial could now possibly be delayed until May 2024. That is about four and a half years after Clardy was killed in the line of duty. According to Brown's attorney, Bruce Gardner, the news coverage of Crumby's death in March this year has saturated the juror pool.
And with all of the social media posting and recognition Crumby has received in recent months, they believe time needs to pass.
"All that affects people, and we just wanna make sure that they understand when they come in here to sit on this jury to keep an open mind and not to be infected by what has gone on in the past three months," Gardner said.
When asked if there will ever be a "right time" for a trial with all that happens in the world, Gardner said he just knows the original trial date of Oct. 16 is wrong. The judge is expected to set a date to hear this motion within the next 60 days.