Accused killer of a Huntsville police officer faces trial for smuggling cell phone into jail

The man charged with killing an undercover police officer during a drug sting went to trial Tuesday, but not for capital murder.
LaJeromeny Brown was required to face a judge for trying to smuggle a cell phone into Madison County Jail.
The judge has decided to continue the trial until further notice.
Brown’s capital murder trial starts in October.
Prosecutors say he shot and killed Officer Billy Clardy III back in 2019.
