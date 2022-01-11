Accused killer gets additional 12 years for beating Morgan County jailer

An accused killer who pleaded guilty to severely beating a Morgan County jailer has been sentenced to an additional 12 and a half years.
Lemond Lawrence Burns, 22, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to the extra charge. He was an inmate in the Morgan County Jail when he was seen on security video punching a female jailer April 19, 2021.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at the time, Burns asked for a smoke break while the jailer was delivering meals. When she told him to wait, he responded by attacking her, causing a concussion, facial swelling and bruising, the sheriff's office said.
The judge noted Burns' lack of acceptance of responsibility, the brutality and severity of the attack and other behavior while in custody. The judge described Burns as pure evil and a continuous danger to the public.
As such, the judge went outside the recommended 20–27 months and sentenced to Burns to 150 months, consecutive to any other sentences he may receive as a result of the charges.
Burns was in the jail following arrests on a capital murder charge related to the shooting death of an Alabama A&M University student and federal charges related to a fraud scheme.