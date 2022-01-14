 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday...

A strong low pressure system will move across the region this
weekend and bring wet accumulating snowfall. Rain will begin to mix
with snow early Sunday morning, changing to all snow during the late
morning into the afternoon hours.

Wet snowfall accumulations are possible, with an inch or less likely
in northwest and north central Alabama. Heavier snowfall is expected
in southern middle Tennessee and far northeast Alabama where Winter
Storm Watches are in effect.

This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and are likely to undergo
further revisions in future forecast updates. Please keep checking
for updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground is likely to linger into Monday and could cause hazardous
driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Accumulating snow possible Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

Heavy rain Saturday, transitions to potentially heavy snow Sunday.

Widespread rain begins to move into northwest Alabama Saturday afternoon and move into the entire region by Saturday night.

Rain will continue through the overnight hours but no winter weather is expected until early Sunday. That's when we begin to see a changeover to rain/snow mix and eventually all snow.

The snow continues through Sunday afternoon before coming to an end Sunday evening.

As we have said all week long, the smallest changes to the track of this storm and the temperatures will play a huge role in how this event ultimately unfolds. We expect the low pressure center to move through between Cullman and Birmingham. But if that track shifts as little as 25 to 50 miles, we could be talking about all rain or much more significant snow depending on which direction it shifts.

Our greater uncertainty now is temperatures as this system moves through. Data sources are all over the place with just how long it will take us to go below freezing Sunday and if any moisture will still be around by the time we do hit freezing.

With all these uncertainties in play, you will likely see forecast models on social media with very different ideas about how this weekend plays out. Remember that models are simply a guide and not official forecasts.

For now, our official forecast is 1 to 3 inches for many of our Alabama counties (including the Huntsville metro and the Shoals). Higher amounts are expected to our north with 3 to 5 inches for our southern Tennessee counties. Areas near Hamilton, Haleyville, Cullman, and Gadsden will only see up to 1 inch at most (likely less than that).

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you