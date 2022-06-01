ACCESS Virtual Learning offers diverse courses to school's in rural areas

Not every school in Alabama is the same.
Some rural areas don't always have access to elective courses, so the state designed a way to serve everyone.
ACCESS, or Alabama Connecting Classrooms, Educators and Students Statewide, is an online virtual learning program for districts to use across Alabama.
"When a school system doesn't have the funding for, like, foreign language teachers or career technical course offerings, then we can provide the opportunity through a virtual learning platform," said Joe Goble, Education Technology Coordinator for ACCESS.
Students in rural areas typically don't have access to an array of elective courses. It's something Dawn Guin noticed firsthand.
"I'm from a small town, we had about 4,500 students, so we're limited to the amount of teachers that we can have, so our kids don't get French, they don't get German," said Guin. "A lot of courses we don't get because we can't hire the teachers."
With ACCESS, students can get access to paramount courses.
"I teach business technology operations, I do career prep and, this past year, we added digital literacy and computer science," said Guin.
"Most school systems are not going to have forestry," said forestry teacher Buddy Sweat. "They start learning in the career section of it that there are engineers, people with engineering degrees, people with science degrees, biology degrees, that can go into forestry and have a good career."
On Wednesday, ACCESS Virtual Learning held its Teacher Day at Bob Jones High School. It touched on mental health, engagement, technology and more.
Starting the 2016-2017 school year, the state passed a law that requires all school boards to offer students in grades 9-12 an online learning option.
Schools in the state can use ACCESS virtual learning or their own virtual learning program.
ACCESS has three support centers across Alabama. Madison City Schools is the hub for North Alabama.