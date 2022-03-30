 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 80 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH with
frequent gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected through the early
evening period. Wind gusts around 60 MPH are expected in the
highest terrain of northeast Alabama and southern Middle
Tennessee.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Marshall,
Limestone, Cullman and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore,
Franklin and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code in slapping Chris Rock

  • Updated
  • 0
Will Smith

Will Smith

NEW YORK (AP) - The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said that Will Smith was asked to leave to Sunday’s Oscars after hitting Chris Rock but refused.

Many have questioned why Smith was allowed to remain seated front row at the Academy Awards after the incident.

The academy’s board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct.

The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18.

The academy said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.