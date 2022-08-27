Absolutely lovely weekend on-tap!

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee have quite a nice weekend on tap! High temperatures each day will be in the low 90s, feeling like the low to mid-90s.
There is a slight chance for afternoon and early evening showers but there is no need to cancel weekend plans-just be prepared to head inside for a few minutes while a stray shower passes.
Sunday is essentially a rinse and repeat of Saturday meaning that this weekend should be one for the books.
Typical August weather will persist through the next week with highs near 90 and a chance for scattered storms each day; lows near 70 overnight.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NE 2 to 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 70. Wind: E 5 MPH.
