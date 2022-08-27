 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed, especially in some area river
valleys, with visibility dropping to 1/4 mile or less. The fog will
likely become a bit more prevalent in these areas before sunrise.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibility
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by around 8 to 9 AM.

Absolutely lovely weekend on-tap!

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee have quite a nice weekend on tap! High temperatures each day will be in the low 90s, feeling like the low to mid-90s.

There is a slight chance for afternoon and early evening showers but there is no need to cancel weekend plans-just be prepared to head inside for a few minutes while a stray shower passes. 

Saturday Forecast

Sunday is essentially a rinse and repeat of Saturday meaning that this weekend should be one for the books.

Typical August weather will persist through the next week with highs near 90 and a chance for scattered storms each day; lows near 70 overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NE 2 to 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 70. Wind: E 5 MPH.

Typical August weather will persist through the next week with highs near 90 and a chance for scattered storms each day; lows near 70 overnight.

