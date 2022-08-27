Absolutely lovely weekend on-tap!

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley... Patchy Dense Fog has developed, especially in some area river valleys, with visibility dropping to 1/4 mile or less. The fog will likely become a bit more prevalent in these areas before sunrise. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibility will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off by around 8 to 9 AM.