Absentee voting now open for November general election in Alabama

The absentee voting period for the Nov. 8 general election began Sept. 14 in Alabama.
To vote absentee, voters must be registered in the state of Alabama and complete an absentee ballot application. The application must be completed and mailed to the office of the county's absentee election manager by Nov. 1 or completed and returned in person by Nov. 3.
Find the mailing address, physical address and absentee ballot application for your county's absentee election manager here.
Voters must meet certain requirements before their application can be approved. Those requirements, including the requirements for emergency applications filed after the deadline, can be found here.
Voters can return their completed absentee ballot in person or by mail. To return in person, the voter must bring their ballot to their county's absentee election manager by end of office hours Nov. 7.
The deadline for mailed absentee ballots is noon Nov. 8.
For more information on casting an absentee ballot, click here.