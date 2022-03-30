 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH with
frequent gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected through the early
evening period. Wind gusts around 60 MPH are expected in the
highest terrain of northeast Alabama and southern Middle
Tennessee.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Marshall,
Limestone, Cullman and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore,
Franklin and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Absentee voting now open for May primary election in Alabama

Absentee voting
The absentee voting period for the May 24 primary election began Wednesday in Alabama.

To vote absentee, voters must be registered in the state of Alabama and complete an absentee ballot application. The application must be completed and mailed to the office of the county's absentee election manager by May 17 or completed and returned in person by May 19.

Find the mailing address, physical address and absentee ballot application for your county's absentee election manager here.

Voters must meet certain requirements before their application can be approved. Those requirements, including the requirements for emergency applications filed after the deadline, can be found here.

Voters can return their completed absentee ballot in person or by mail. To return in person, the voter must bring their ballot to their county's absentee election manager by end of office hours May 23.

The deadline for mailed absentee ballots is noon May 24. 

For more information on casting an absentee ballot, click here.

READ MORE: 

Absentee voting for May primaries begins Wednesday

