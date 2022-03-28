Absentee voting for May primaries begins Wednesday

Absentee voting for this year's primary election begins Wednesday, and there are two big changes for voters planning to vote absentee this election season.
Madison County residents will no longer have to head to the courthouse to visit the Absentee Voting Office. The location has been moved to the Madison County Service Center for a more convenient location.
For all Alabama voters, if you voted absentee in 2020, you may not be able to do so this time around.
Now that the state is no longer under a Coronavirus State of Emergency, standard absentee voting operations are resuming. This means that unless you meet certain guidelines, you won't qualify to vote absentee this year, even if you qualified in 2020.
"In 2020, we expanded the absentee participation process so that any voter can check that box that says 'I'm ill or infirmed and unable to appear at my polling site on election day,' but since the pandemic is not at the same level that it was then, we are going to follow established state law without evoking the rule 1743 that enabled me to establish that as a reason," John Merrill, the Alabama Secretary of State, said.
Merrill said about 13% of people voted absentee during the 2020 election. That number was about 3% in 2018.
But, he said, he still believes the 2022 midterm elections will see historic turnout once again, despite not as many people qualifying for an absentee ballot.
"We have broken every record in the history of the state each time we've had an election as far as participation numbers are concerned," Merrill said. "... In November, I estimate that we're going to have well more than 1.7 million people casting their ballot for the candidate of their choice."
Organizations like Vote Huntsville hope voter turnout will remain high not only for the midterms, but the May primaries. They aren't sure if that will be the case now that fewer people can vote absentee.
"Having that provision of no excuses to request an absentee ballot and vote by absentee really enabled a lot more flexibility for voting, and we think that taking that flexibility away, it's like a negative in general. It's probably going to result in people having more difficulty voting," Jordan Steelman, executive director of Vote Huntsville, said.
Regardless, Steelman said, they're still going to do their part to get people to vote in May and November.
"I don't think that it's something that we as an organization can't work around, and many organizations before us have worked around it and made sure that we got people to the polls as best we could and got people engaged the best we could," he said.
Vote Huntsville is among many other voting organizations who worked to make no-excuse absentee voting permanent and who hope a bill on the issue is heard during the next legislative session.
For Madison County residents who do qualify for absentee ballots this year, the office at the service center will open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.