Above-average temperatures continue through the week

Sunshine stays with us as we head through the rest of the workweek, and so do these warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the remainder of the week.
Clouds move in Friday evening and overnight, but the rain holds off until Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be dreary and overcast with some scattered showers that linger early Sunday morning.
Sun returns Monday with temperatures that are a touch more seasonable in the low to mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Wind: Calm.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much warmer. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Lisa is about to make landfall near Belize City in Central America. The Category 1 storm is moving west near 12 mph. The center of Lisa will cross over Belize, northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico. After that time, a turn to the northwest and a decrease in forward speed are expected as Lisa moves over the Bay of Campeche.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Martin is tracking west in the Atlantic at 31 mph with maximum sustained winds at 85 mph. Martin should get larger and stronger through tomorrow, then gradually lose strength from Thursday through the weekend.