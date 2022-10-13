ABC News: Jan. 6 Committee to vote on subpoena for former President Donald Trump

The Jan 6 Committee plans to hold a vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday's hearing, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was given a heads up about the committee's decision to vote on the matter, sources familiar with the matter say.
The move comes as the committee has debated for months how to handle a request for his cooperation.
It’s not clear whether the committee will formally request former Vice President Mike Pence’s testimony, but committee investigators have been privately negotiating with his counsel for months.
