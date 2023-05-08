AARP Alabama: Estate planning crucial in preventing elder fraud

A central Alabama woman will spend the next five years in prison after admitting to stealing $10 million from an elderly woman she was caring for at a nursing home.
Lisa Daugherty, from Etowah County, was convicted of financial exploitation. Attorney General Steve Marshall said Daugherty became power of attorney for the elderly victim.
That allowed her to transfer $8.5 million into her own account, take ownership of the woman's property, and buy a million dollar beach house.
Financial exploitation cases are far too common throughout the state including here in North Alabama. Just recently, two women out of Lauderdale County were indicted for that crime.
In many cases, people are taking advantage of someone's life savings. That is why Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama said it is important to think ahead and invest in what she calls estate planning.
"You definitely don't want to have to be dealing with this in an emergency situation or in a crisis situation," Harding said.
Harding said people as young as 50 should have both their will and power of attorney, if ever needed, sorted out.
"The critical aspect of that is finding someone that you trust," Attorney Michael Timberlake said.
Timberlake said the best way to sort through the documents is by relying on professional help.
"The attorney will ask some questions and talk to the people, the person granting the power of attorney to make sure they are competent and know what they are doing," Timberlake said.
He said when someone is trying to commit elder fraud, they may just print off the document and have it notarized with no attorney present.
"So there's not any of those protections there," Timberlake said. "So people that are going to give up this right, need to make sure they are doing it in the right way."
Lawmakers have been proactive in preventing elder abuse. Just last year, the governor signed Shirley's Law. It requires the state to keep a database of people convicted of abusing vulnerable adults.
Nursing homes are required to use it when they make new hires.
"A lot of facilities are looking for new employees right now, they are very understaffed since the pandemic," Harding said. "So they need to make sure they are not just hiring people but hiring people that don't have a criminal history."
Just within the past decade, penalties have been strengthened for elder abuse.
"Crimes that used to be misdemeanors are now felonies and they are required to be investigated," Harding said.
Which is why she urges anyone who suspects elder abuse, to report it.
"It's better to be safe than sorry later," Harding said.
To learn more about estate planning through AARP, click here.