Aaron Whitefield Promoted To Angels

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce that outfielder Aaron Whitefield has been promoted to the Los Angeles Angels. He will become the 11th former Trash Pandas player and first position player to play for Los Angeles Angels when he makes his debut.
With the Trash Pandas, Whitefield recorded a hit in 23 of his 24 starts, including a current 16-game hitting streak. In 24 games, he batted .301 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 21 runs, and 13 stolen bases. He ranks among the Southern League Leaders in stolen bases (2nd), runs (T-2nd), and triples (T-4th,2 ). The Australian outfielder previously played three Major League games for the Twins during the 2020 season in his MLB debut, scoring a run as a pinch-runner and grounding out in his only at-bat.