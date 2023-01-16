AAMU men fall, women win in rivalry matchup against Alabama State

Men's Basketball:
In the first meeting between rivals this season, Alabama A&M was held to just 20 points in the second half in a 69-61 loss to Alabama State in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) men's action as part of the Bridge Builders Classic on Martin Luther King Day.
Alabama A&M (6-12, 2-3 SWAC) allowed a three on their opening defensive possession despite blocks on the trip from Olisa Blaise Akonobi (Abuja, Nigeria) and Dailin Smith (Colorado Springs, Co.), but responded on the next trip down on a score from the combination of Messiah Thompson (Atlanta, Ga.) to Akonobi. Thompson followed later with a three to pull within a point, at 6-5, with just under 18 minutes to play in the first.
The Hornets gained a 14-8 advantage after the first media timeout on after a pair of free throws, however Garrett Hicks (Madison, Ala.) scored in the lane to spark the Bulldogs, who gained their first lead of the game at 15-14 heading into the under-12 media break.
After trading scores out of the break, A&M went on a 12-6 run over the next several minutes, gaining their first significant lead at 33-26 following a layup from Jayland Randall (Detroit, Mich.). From there they fought off an attempt from Alabama State who reduced the lead to two, however the Bulldogs led 41-36 at the half.
Despite extended the lead to seven with a score inside from EJ Williams (Cincinnati, Ohio), Alabama A&M fell victim to another run to, finding themselves trailing 44-43 three minutes into the half before regaining a 48-46 lead with just under 16 minutes remaining.
The Hornets responded again with a crucial 10-0 run over the next four minutes until the under-12 timeout and maintained the same lead at 60-52 with 7:57 to go. Both teams struggled to score over the next few minutes, as Alabama State held on to double figure leads at the 3:18 mark and again with 2:48 to play. From there, Alabama A&M could not cut into the lead, falling 69-61.
The Bulldogs shot 34.4 (22-for-64) percent from the floor, 22.7 (5-for-22) from three-point range, and 63.2 (12-for-19) percent from the charity stripe in the ball game. Additionally, they outscored the Hornets in bench points (21-12), played even in second chance opportunities (16-16), but trailed in points off turnovers (12-10) and points in the paint (28-26) in the loss.
Hicks led the way for A&M with 15 points and six rebounds, his 16th double figure outing of the season, while Akonobi added ten points, six blocks, and five rebounds on the day. Meanwhile, three Hornets finished in double figures, led by Isaiah Range with 18 points, followed by Antonio Madlock and Duane Posey with 12 and ten points respectively.
Women's Basketball:
Alabama A&M women's basketball used a strong defensive game to take home a 60-46 win over rival Alabama State in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action in their first meeting of the season as part of the Bridge Builder Classic.
The Bulldogs (6-9, 4-1 SWAC) were led by double figure scorers in the game in Amani Free (Clay, N.Y.) with a game-high 17 point and ten rebound double-double, while Toni Grace (Fishers, Ind.) added 16 points, five rebounds, and two assists on the day.
The rivalry began with both teams playing well in the opening quarter, as the Hornets opened the game with a basket at the 8:54 mark, before a response from Free got on the board first for the Bulldogs.
The quarter went on as a back-and-forth affair, with Free scoring ten points in the frame and seeing seven ties and three lead changes in the period, yet with under a minute to play, a score from Amiah Simmons (Osawatomie, Kan.) with 40 seconds left gave A&M the 16-14 lead after one.
After the Hornets scored first in the second to tie the game again at 16-16, Alabama A&M scored on consecutive possessions to go up five before the first media timeout, only for a response from Alabama State to put the score at 24-24 at the 5:32 mark. From there, the Bulldogs went on to hold the opponent scoreless for the remainder of the quarter and lead 30-24 at halftime.
Alabama State made another push early in the third, climbing within a point with just over six minutes to play, however Alabama A&M went on a 9-1 run over the next three minutes, leading 39-30 with 3:38 to go in the quarter. They continued to push their lead, fighting off another run from ASU and headed into the final period up double figures at 47-37.
The Bulldogs continued their strong defensive effort in the fourth, holding the Hornets to just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting from the floor. A&M stretched their lead to 15 at the 7:36 mark and a game-high 17 two separate times over the remainder of the game, with the Bulldogs taking the 60-46 win.
Shmya Ward led Alabama State with 14 points, followed by Ayana Emmanuel who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs led in multiple points of emphasis, including 12-6 in points off turnovers, 11-6 in second chance points and 17-2 in points off the bench. They also finished the game shooting 38.2 (21-for-55) percent from the floor, 25 (4-for-16) percent from three-point range, and 87.5 (14-for-16) percent from the free throw line in the win.