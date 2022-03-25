AAMU Baseball wins, softball falls

Baseball:
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (4-13, 2-2 SWAC) delivered an offensive barrage to defeat Jackson State (11-11, 0-4 SWAC) 8-3 on Friday, March 25 in an NCAA Division I baseball game.
The Bulldogs wasted no time getting on the score board as bases were loaded and sophomore first baseman Trevor Berkemeyer (North Las Vegas, Nev.) singled to left field to bring home freshman left fielder Janmikell Bastardo (Fort Myers, Fla.) and allowed freshman defensive hitter Brycen Hammonds (Madison, Ala) to score and create a 2-0 lead.
The score would stay that way until the Bulldogs responded in the bottom of the fourth as graduate right fielder Tim Dixon (Debary, Fla.) singled to right field and graduate center fielder Nemo Wright scored to increase the advantage to 3-0. JSU would respond in the top of the fifth as Omar Gomez-Rivera singled to shortstop to bring home Jefrey Rodriguez to close the gap to 3-1.
Neither team would add a run during the sixth inning but AAMU would respond loudly in the bottom of the seventh as junior shortstop CJ Mervilus homered to left field before Berkemeyer doubled to right field to bring home Bastardo and junior catcher Jared Tribett (Lumberton, Miss.). The barrage would continue and freshman third baseman Jalen Ford (Birmingham, Ala.) tripled to right field and Berkemeyer scored another run before Ford scored on a fielding error for an 8-1 advantage.
The Tigers would respond in the top of the eight as Ty Hill scored on a fielding error before capitalizing in the ninth as El'Rico Riley came home to cut the deficit but the Bulldogs would close out the 8-3 victory.
Gomez-Rivera led the Tigers with a 1-for-3 day and an RBI while Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Riley was 1-of-4 with a run scored and Juan Marulanda threw six innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out six to fall to 3-3.
Berkemeyer led the Bulldogs with a 2-for-4 day, four RBIs and a run scored while Mervilus was 1-of-4, with a home run, an RBI and one run scored. Ford went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Junior pitcher Jose Figueroa (Toa Alta, Puerto Rico) threw seven innings, only allowing one earned run and struck out seven to move to 1-1.
AAMU will be back in action tomorrow Saturday, March 26 for their second game of the three-game series against Jackson State. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. at Bulldog Field.
Softball:
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Staked to a four-run lead, Alabama A&M (6-15, 1-5 SWAC) pitching could not hold off an offensive barrage as they dropped an 8-6 decision to Florida A&M (8-19, 3-4 SWAC) in an NCAA Division I softball game on Friday, March 25.
The Bulldogs would waste no time cracking the seal on the scoring as a single and double put runners on second and third with two outs for senior first baseman Rachael McKinney (Birmingham, Ala.). She then proceeded to crank a ball deep over the centerfield fence for her second homerun of the year, this one giving A&M a 3-0 lead early.
Following another scoreless pitching performance in the second, Alabama A&M added on as freshman outfielder Da'Nijah Wade (Columbia, Tenn.) made it 4-0 when she drove home a run on a fielder's choice to third. It wouldn't stay that way long as FAMU notched a pair of runs in the top of the third on a similar play and a single by Desirae Beacham to cut the lead in half.
They would then explode for six runs on as many hits in the fourth, blowing it open at 8-4. Back-to-back two-RBI doubles by Kiauna Watson and Nyah Morgan sparked that rally and a double to right center by Brianne Hill capped it. An RBI single by sophomore shortstop Serena Herbranson (Hemet, Calif.) then sliced it to 8-5 and left a runner on third but the Bulldogs would not be able to capitalize.
They would rally in the bottom of the seventh, however, as freshman outfielder Allyson Riches (San Diego, Calif.) walked to lead it off and came around to score two batters later on a triple to left center by freshman outfielder Tatianna Roman (Cypress, Calif.). That would be as close as they would get though as the Rattlers shut things down with a foul our to third and a strikeout out to lock up the narrow two-run victory.
Watson led FAMU with three RBIs as part of a 1-for-4 day that saw her score a pair of runs while Morgan was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Destiny Cuevas also went 3-for-4 with a run and RBI and Beacham and Brianne Hill added the other RBIs. Cris'Deona Beasley started and went four innings and was the beneficiary of the Rattlers' six-run inning, using it to pick up the win and move to 5-8.
McKinney led the Bulldogs' offense, going 1-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs off her long ball while Roman finished 3-for-4 with an RBI triple. Herbranson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Wade pushed across the other run to wrap up the scoring for A&M.
Freshman pitcher Paige Scott (Surrey, British Columbia, Canada) started and went 3.2 innings to suffer the loss and fall to 2-6 while senior pitcher Alyssa Lopez (San Leandro, Calif.) threw 3.1 innings of one-hit relief and struck out four.