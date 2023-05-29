AAA warning of '100 deadliest days' on roadways for teenage drivers

Roadways nationwide typically see more deadly crashes starting around this time, according to AAA.
With summer upon us, that means more drivers on Alabama roads and highways.
AAA says Memorial Day is the start of what it calls the 100 deadliest days.
"AAA noticed some years ago that the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day seem to have a much higher teen fatality rate than the remaining months of the year," AAA Alabama Public Relations and Marketing Manager Clay Ingram said.
According to the CDC, about 2,800 teens between 13 and 19 lost their lives in car crashes in 2020.
It's a startling statistic that averages eight teens a day.
"The teens are our most inexperienced drivers and they typically tend to be our biggest risk takers on the highway as well," Ingram said. "That's a pretty bad combination."
Between that and distracted driving Clay Ingram says it's important for parents to not only teach good driving skills, but to demonstrate them as well.
"We know that a teen with one teen passenger in the car and no adult is two times more likely to be involved in a crash," Ingram said. "A teen with two or more passengers and no adult in the vehicle is more than four times more likely to be involved in a crash than if they were by themselves."
Though it can be tempting among young drivers, no joyride is worth the risk of potentially hurting yourself or someone else.