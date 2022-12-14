AAA predicts nearly 113 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for the holidays

As 2022 draws to close, millions of Americans will take to the roads, rails, water or skies to celebrate holidays with friends or family.
AAA estimates 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, an increase of 3.6 million people over last year. If this holds true, 2022 will become the third-busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.
"This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on Sundays," said Paula Twidale, AAA's senior vice president of travel. "With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return."
Prices for gas and airfare haven't seemed to have much of an effect on holiday travel plans, either. Of the nearly 113 million travelers forecasted this year, nearly 102 million will choose to drive, according to AAA.
This is about even with 2018 but still below 2019's numbers, which were the highest on record.
Meanwhile, nearly 7.2 million Americans are expected to fly to their destination, marking a 14% increase over last year and much closer to 2019's record.
Others will opt for travel by bus, rail or even cruise. AAA expects this group to rise to 3.6 million people for the 2022 holiday season, a 23.3% increase over 2021.
When to travel
INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights, advises drivers nationwide to expect travel times that are 25% longer than usual. In large metros, like Los Angeles or New York City, delays could be twice as long, INRIX said.
Their analysts expect the Friday before Christmas (Dec. 23), the Tuesday and Wednesday after Christmas (Dec. 27 and 28), and Monday, Jan. 2, to be the worst days for travel.
"With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas, with Tuesday, Dec. 27, expected to be the nation's worst day to travel," said Bob Pishue, INRIX transportation analyst. "Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute."
For most days during the travel holiday period, that means leaving before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m., though travelers on Christmas Eve are advised to leave before 11 a.m. If traveling on the Monday after Christmas, try to leave before noon.