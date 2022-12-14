AAA predicts nearly 113 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for the holidays

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible, this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

AAA predicts nearly 113 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for the holidays

  • 0
Christmas tree at the airport

As 2022 draws to close, millions of Americans will take to the roads, rails, water or skies to celebrate holidays with friends or family. 

AAA estimates 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, an increase of 3.6 million people over last year. If this holds true, 2022 will become the third-busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.

"This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on Sundays," said Paula Twidale, AAA's senior vice president of travel. "With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return."

Cars driving highway

Cars driving on a highway.

Prices for gas and airfare haven't seemed to have much of an effect on holiday travel plans, either. Of the nearly 113 million travelers forecasted this year, nearly 102 million will choose to drive, according to AAA.

This is about even with 2018 but still below 2019's numbers, which were the highest on record. 

Meanwhile, nearly 7.2 million Americans are expected to fly to their destination, marking a 14% increase over last year and much closer to 2019's record. 

Others will opt for travel by bus, rail or even cruise. AAA expects this group to rise to 3.6 million people for the 2022 holiday season, a 23.3% increase over 2021. 

When to travel

Cars traveling in winter

INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights, advises drivers nationwide to expect travel times that are 25% longer than usual. In large metros, like Los Angeles or New York City, delays could be twice as long, INRIX said. 

Their analysts expect the Friday before Christmas (Dec. 23), the Tuesday and Wednesday after Christmas (Dec. 27 and 28), and Monday, Jan. 2, to be the worst days for travel. 

"With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas, with Tuesday, Dec. 27, expected to be the nation's worst day to travel," said Bob Pishue, INRIX transportation analyst. "Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute."

For most days during the travel holiday period, that means leaving before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m., though travelers on Christmas Eve are advised to leave before 11 a.m. If traveling on the Monday after Christmas, try to leave before noon.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you