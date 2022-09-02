AAA Alabama: Labor Day travel expected at pre-pandemic levels

AAA Alabama expects just as many Alabamians to travel this holiday weekend as before Covid-19 hit the country.
Although AAA no longer gives an exact estimate as to how many people will travel, it expects heavy traffic on the roads and delays at the airports.
With that in mind, it recommends giving yourself some extra time when you head out the door.
High gas prices aren't stopping Alabamians from traveling either. Gas today is about $1.20 cheaper than the record high of more than $4.50 earlier this year..
"The increase in that expense is not going to be a dealbreaker for most people," Clay Ingram of AAA Alabama said. "We typically see people find another area to cut back in a little bit to make up for that added gasoline expense."
If you're flying this weekend, Ingram said get to the airport early as staffing shortages across the country are causing an unusually high number of delays and cancellations.
Whether by plane or by car, Ingram said the number on destination for Alabamians this Labor Day weekend is the beach.