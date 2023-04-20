A wetter and cooler end to the week

Our clear and pleasant stretch of weather will come to an end as we wrap up the week.
Skies will become increasingly cloudy tonight, but we'll stay dry and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler as highs fall back to the mid 70s.
Scattered showers are expected to stay mainly west I-65 during the day Friday. The best chance of rain for the entire region will be Friday night thanks to a passing cold front. There won't be any severe weather, but a few thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours. Most will receive less than a half inch of rain. The Shoals could end up with closer to an inch though.
The rain will clear out by sunrise on Saturday. The entire weekend looks dry and cooler. Highs will be near 70 on Saturday, then fall to the mid 60s on Sunday. More 60s are in the forecast for the majority of next week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 8-14 MPH.