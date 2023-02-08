A wet and windy Wednesday night

Get ready for a wet and windy night! A Wind Advisory will be in effect for all of North Alabama from 9 pm tonight through 9 am Thursday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible especially in the higher elevations.
After a mainly dry evening, showers and storms will enter northwest Alabama close to midnight. They will continue to spread across the area late tonight through early Thursday morning. Rain totals will be near 0.5".
The severe weather threat remains low, but the strongest storms will have potential to produce damaging wind gusts. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning are also expected. Watch out for ponding on roads.
Sunshine will return tomorrow afternoon, leading to highs in the mid 60s. Friday will be dry and variably cloudy with highs near 60.
The forecast for Saturday remains uncertain due to some discrepancies among the forecast models. Chances are increasing that there will be periods of rain. There is even an outside shot at a wintry mix Saturday night. It will almost certainly be cooler with highs near 50.
Sunday and Monday will likely be dry, but more rain will likely return next Tuesday. Highs will bounce back to the 60s early next week.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms late. Gusty winds. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: S 12-24 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.
TOMORROW: Showers early. Increasing sunshine. Windy Early. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: WSW 8-18 MPH.