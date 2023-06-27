A week of excessive heat across North Alabama

31 Alert Days remain in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to extreme heat.
*Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday for all counties except Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Marshall, and Jackson*
Plenty of that summertime sunshine is going to stay in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs each day will sit in the low 90s. There won't be much by way of a breeze, so conditions will be feeling quite hot and muggy each day.
31 Alert Days have been issued for Thursday - Saturday as a result of high temperatures near 100 and heat index values near 112 each day. Staying hydrated, taking plenty of breaks indoors or in the shade, and avoiding spending time outside during the late afternoon peak heat of the day will be crucial for safety.
Thursday and Friday feature chances for isolated chances for showers in the late afternoon but Saturday will bring much more widespread showers and storms lasting for much of the day. Sunday's high will sit in the mid-90s but remain stormy throughout the day. The next workweek will be more mild temperature-wise with highs each day in the low 90s but each day also features scattered chances for rain.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.