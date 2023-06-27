 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

A week of excessive heat across North Alabama

31 Alert Days remain in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to extreme heat.

*Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday for all counties except Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Marshall, and Jackson*

Plenty of that summertime sunshine is going to stay in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs each day will sit in the low 90s. There won't be much by way of a breeze, so conditions will be feeling quite hot and muggy each day.

Tuesday Forecast

31 Alert Days have been issued for Thursday - Saturday as a result of high temperatures near 100 and heat index values near 112 each day. Staying hydrated, taking plenty of breaks indoors or in the shade, and avoiding spending time outside during the late afternoon peak heat of the day will be crucial for safety.

31 Alert days issued for excessive heat

Thursday and Friday feature chances for isolated chances for showers in the late afternoon but Saturday will bring much more widespread showers and storms lasting for much of the day. Sunday's high will sit in the mid-90s but remain stormy throughout the day. The next workweek will be more mild temperature-wise with highs each day in the low 90s but each day also features scattered chances for rain.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

