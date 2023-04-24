A week full of April showers is sure to bring May flowers!

After a very cold morning, the sun is really doing it's best to warm us up on this Monday! We'll keep the sunshine all day today which will bring us to a high temperature in the mid-60s. We'll also have a slight breeze throughout the day. Monday's overnight low temperature will fall to the upper 30s/low 40s but due to a slight breeze, large frost accumulation overnight is unlikely.
Tuesday features a mix of cloud and sun with high temperatures near 70. In the wee-hours of the morning Wednesday, rain will enter into the Shoals and move east bringing scattered showers for much of the day on Wednesday. Thursday's forecast is essentially the same as far as rain goes, high temperatures each day will be in the mid-60s and low 70s, respectively.
Friday morning brings scattered light rain into the equation but by lunchtime, dry conditions and a mix of clouds and sun will have returned overhead. Saturday's rain chances are highest in the afternoon and evening, lasting into the breakfast hours on Sunday. After church or lunch on Sunday afternoon, conditions should once again be dry.
Now seems like the best to remind everyone that April showers bring May flowers and we're almost there, folks!
MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind NNE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.