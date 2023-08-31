A warning for parents about Cyberbullying in Marshall County

The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office posted on Facebook Thursday morning about a cyberbullying incident involving fifth graders.
Marshall County District Attorney, Jennifer Bray says a group of fifth graders created a snapchat group and one child changed the group name to another child’s name followed by the words, ‘kill yourself.’
Bray explained that since many children have access to smartphones much earlier now, it means parents need to do more in monitoring them.
Bray said, “I just kind of wanted to remind parents that this is out there, and unfortunately there are children who commit suicide every year because of cyberbullying and we really don’t want that to be a story that happens here in Marshall County, so we just want parents to be aware.”
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Juvenile Probation Office are investigating this cyberbullying incident according to Bray.
No word yet on what potential consequences could be given to the children involved in this incident.